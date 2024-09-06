Founders Financial Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $114.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $117.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.29.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.