Founders Financial Securities LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.89 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $17.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $17.37.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

