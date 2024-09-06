Founders Financial Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,425 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,248 shares of the software company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,802 shares of the software company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the software company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 83.3% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ADSK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. HSBC upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $242.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.17.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,923,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,610,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,220,661 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.6 %

ADSK opened at $251.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 64.61% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

