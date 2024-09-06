Founders Financial Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Down 0.7 %

EQIX opened at $821.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.80 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $799.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $794.75.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $876.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total value of $76,352.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at $5,862,689.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,812 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.