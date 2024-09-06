Founders Financial Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Nepc LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $111,622,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,225,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,535 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,688,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,421 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,302,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,812,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.05. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

