Founders Financial Securities LLC Invests $552,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $64.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.78. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $66.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
