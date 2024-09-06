Founders Financial Securities LLC Makes New $293,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,387,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,132,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,115,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,819,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,392,000 after purchasing an additional 509,007 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $138.57 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $140.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.10.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

