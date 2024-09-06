Founders Financial Securities LLC Makes New $413,000 Investment in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIW. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 42,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter valued at $270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,204,000 after acquiring an additional 63,528 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FIW opened at $103.14 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $108.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.92.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

