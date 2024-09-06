Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 10,651 Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 92.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

CGDG opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $346.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.69. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41.

About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

