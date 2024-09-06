Founders Financial Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 71.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,531 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 62.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Citigroup began coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $251.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $261.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.32 and a 200 day moving average of $233.78.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

