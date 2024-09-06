Founders Financial Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $256.43 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.59 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.40. The company has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 483.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.16.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

