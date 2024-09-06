Founders Financial Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,130,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 57.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,285,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,425,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,128,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,068,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH opened at $112.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.63. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.89.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

