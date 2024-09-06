Founders Financial Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Founders Financial Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116,171 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,046,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,461,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,573,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,565,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.25. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.86.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

