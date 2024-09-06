Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 606 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Founders Financial Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 12,125.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279,539 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,770,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,582,000 after purchasing an additional 229,491 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $78,055,000. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,735,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,532,000 after purchasing an additional 155,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 10,188.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,281,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,322 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXC stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

