Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 848 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Founders Financial Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $99.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.15. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $100.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

