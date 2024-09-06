Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $20.00. Evercore ISI currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Franklin Resources traded as low as $19.45 and last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 1009821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.91.

In related news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson bought 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,637,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,857,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 331,600 shares of company stock worth $7,189,637. 24.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 70.86%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

