Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $20.00. Evercore ISI currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Franklin Resources traded as low as $19.45 and last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 1009821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.91.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.39.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 70.86%.
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
