General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 804.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $743,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.69.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,173.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,544 shares of company stock worth $18,134,919 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.