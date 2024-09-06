GENinCode (LON:GENI) Stock Price Up 3.7%

GENinCode Plc (LON:GENI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). Approximately 91 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 237,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.09).
GENinCode Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 15.89. The stock has a market cap of £12.39 million, a P/E ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.61.
About GENinCode
GENinCode Plc develops and commercializes clinical genetic tests to provide predictive analysis of risk to a patient's health based on their genes in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its predictive technology provides patients and physicians with preventative care and treatment strategies.
