GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Barclays

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on GitLab from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.83.
Check Out Our Latest Report on GitLab
GitLab Price Performance
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. The business had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab
In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $530,381.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,342,873.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $2,743,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $530,381.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,342,873.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,340,633 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,591,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,040,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,597,000 after buying an additional 3,096,437 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $76,918,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GitLab by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,096,000 after buying an additional 1,070,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth about $49,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GitLab
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.