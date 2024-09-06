Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 187.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,014 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,897 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $9,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,822,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,326,000 after purchasing an additional 566,513 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 78,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.
In other Glacier Bancorp news, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $45,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,999.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $250,326.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,859.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,999.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.83 and a 12-month high of $47.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.26.
Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.43 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.43%.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.
