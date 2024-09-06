Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 187.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,014 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,897 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $9,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,822,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,326,000 after purchasing an additional 566,513 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 78,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Glacier Bancorp

In other Glacier Bancorp news, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $45,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,999.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $250,326.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,859.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,999.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GBCI

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.83 and a 12-month high of $47.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.26.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.43 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.43%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.