Glencore (LON:GLEN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.86

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.86 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 381.95 ($5.02), with a volume of 179951391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 384.75 ($5.06).

Separately, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.57) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 531.25 ($6.99).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 429.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 441.43. The stock has a market cap of £45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12,645.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, insider Martin J. Gilbert acquired 3,000 shares of Glencore stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 409 ($5.38) per share, with a total value of £12,270 ($16,134.12). 10.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

