Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 107.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BUG opened at $29.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.77 million, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

