Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) Trading Down 0.3%

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.54 and last traded at $31.54. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 million, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.03.

About Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (GSFP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund of global companies that seek to address environmental problems. GSFP was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

