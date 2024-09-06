Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) vs. Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Financial Contrast

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) and Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verb Technology and Goodfood Market’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Verb Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verb Technology $102,000.00 74.24 -$21.99 million N/A N/A Goodfood Market N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Goodfood Market has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Verb Technology.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verb Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Goodfood Market 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Verb Technology and Goodfood Market, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Verb Technology presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 5,424.86%. Given Verb Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Verb Technology is more favorable than Goodfood Market.

Profitability

This table compares Verb Technology and Goodfood Market’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verb Technology -11,568.63% -165.56% -73.25% Goodfood Market N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of Verb Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Verb Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verb Technology beats Goodfood Market on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verb Technology

(Get Free Report)

Verb Technology Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs. The company also provides verbCRM, a customer relationship management application; verbLEARN, an learning management system application; verbLIVE, an interactive livestream eCommerce application; and verbPULSE, a business/augmented notification and sales coach application. In addition, it offers verbTEAMS, a self on-boarding, video based CRM and content management application for life sciences companies, professional sports teams, small businesses, and solopreneurs. Further, the company provides non-digital services, such as printing and fulfillment services to enterprise clients. Verb Technology Company, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Goodfood Market

(Get Free Report)

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and add-ons in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include meal solutions, bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, and kitchen essentials. Goodfood Market Corp. is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.