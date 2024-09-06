Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

GT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.23.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of GT stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,501,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,302,000 after buying an additional 557,038 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $1,042,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 962,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,789,000 after buying an additional 33,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

