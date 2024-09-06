GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Gap Down to $47.31

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.31, but opened at $44.93. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF shares last traded at $46.59, with a volume of 7,296,251 shares.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDL. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 5,677.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

