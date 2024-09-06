Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Graphic Packaging in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Graphic Packaging’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.15.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $28.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.84. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $30.66.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $711,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 930,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,375,000 after purchasing an additional 184,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 215,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at $53,296,266.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,422,790.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

