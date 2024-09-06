Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Stock Price Down 18.8%

Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Free Report) traded down 18.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). 11,340,194 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 301% from the average session volume of 2,824,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

Gunsynd Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £896,675.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Gunsynd Company Profile

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

