Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $118,287.25 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 10,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $118,287.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,224,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,384,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hagerty Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HGTY opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.67 and a beta of 0.80. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Hagerty had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $313.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Hagerty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hagerty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Hagerty by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

