Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.50. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Haivision Systems traded as high as C$6.85 and last traded at C$6.52, with a volume of 52691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.62.

Separately, Acumen Capital lowered their price target on Haivision Systems from C$8.00 to C$7.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.44. The firm has a market cap of C$185.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.68.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$34.17 million for the quarter. Haivision Systems had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haivision Systems Inc. will post 0.3300432 EPS for the current year.

Haivision Systems Inc provides mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Command 360, a software platform for real-time visualization of business-critical information; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

