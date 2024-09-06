Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on Haivision Systems from C$8.00 to C$7.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Haivision Systems Stock Performance

Shares of TSE HAI opened at C$6.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of C$185.41 million, a P/E ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 0.59. Haivision Systems has a 1 year low of C$3.31 and a 1 year high of C$6.85.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$34.17 million during the quarter. Haivision Systems had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 2.78%. Research analysts forecast that Haivision Systems will post 0.3300432 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Haivision Systems

(Get Free Report)

Haivision Systems Inc provides mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Command 360, a software platform for real-time visualization of business-critical information; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

