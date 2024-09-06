Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

HASI stock opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 13.27. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average of $29.31. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.98.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 69.21%. The firm had revenue of $94.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,618,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,009,000 after acquiring an additional 713,519 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,020,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,012,000 after purchasing an additional 257,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,161,000 after buying an additional 267,304 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,027,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,350,000 after buying an additional 166,192 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,010,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,881,000 after buying an additional 89,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

