Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPY) Trading Down 0.7%

Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.52 and last traded at $22.52. 26 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (HAPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Human Capital Factor Unconstrained index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US-listed large-cap companies scoring highest in terms of a quantitative measure that ties corporate culture to financial performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.