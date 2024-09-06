Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 1,507 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Bensler LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 91,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 30,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.81.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5 %

Alphabet stock opened at $157.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,011 shares in the company, valued at $392,588,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,032 shares of company stock worth $29,854,224. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

