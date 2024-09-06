Harfst & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.6% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $113.19 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.99 and its 200-day moving average is $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.