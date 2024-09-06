HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HCP. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, August 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HashiCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.
HashiCorp Price Performance
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $469,525.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HashiCorp news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $469,525.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 22,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $743,893.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,736 shares of company stock worth $13,639,660. Corporate insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HashiCorp by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 12,888.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 9,736.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
HashiCorp Company Profile
HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.
