HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 102.79% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zynex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Zynex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Zynex has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $250.43 million, a P/E ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.54.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Zynex had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $49.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Zynex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zynex

In related news, Director Joshua R. Disbrow purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $58,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Anna Lucsok sold 8,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $64,906.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,349.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua R. Disbrow acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $58,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Zynex during the second quarter worth $113,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zynex by 646.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Zynex during the first quarter worth $137,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zynex by 10.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Zynex by 32.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

Featured Stories

