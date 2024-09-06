Head-To-Head Analysis: Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) versus Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE)

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) and Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and Universal Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelis Insurance 20.96% 15.67% 3.43% Universal Insurance 5.60% 21.14% 3.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fidelis Insurance and Universal Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelis Insurance 0 4 3 0 2.43 Universal Insurance 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Fidelis Insurance presently has a consensus target price of $20.13, suggesting a potential upside of 11.25%. Universal Insurance has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.48%. Given Universal Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Universal Insurance is more favorable than Fidelis Insurance.

Fidelis Insurance has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Insurance has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.0% of Fidelis Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Universal Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Universal Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and Universal Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelis Insurance $2.15 billion 0.99 $2.13 billion $4.12 4.39 Universal Insurance $1.39 billion 0.43 $66.82 million $2.55 8.27

Fidelis Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Insurance. Fidelis Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Fidelis Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Universal Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Fidelis Insurance pays out 9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal Insurance pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Fidelis Insurance beats Universal Insurance on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelis Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions. The Reinsurance segment provides property, retrocession, and whole account reinsurance solutions. The Bespoke segment offers customized risk solutions for clients that include credit and political risk, and other risk transfer opportunities, including political violence and terrorism, limited cyber reinsurance, tax liabilities, title, transactional liabilities, and other bespoke solutions. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Universal Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages. The company also advises on actuarial issues, oversees distribution, administers claims payments, performs policy administration and underwriting, and assists with reinsurance negotiations; places and manages reinsurance programs for the insurance entities; and operates Clovered.com, a digital agency for various carrier partners and utilization of digital applications for adjusting claims. It offers its products through a network of independent agents, as well as direct-to-consumer online solutions, including digital insurance agency. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.