Head-To-Head Review: Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) vs. OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Free Report) and OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.9% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of OneSpan shares are held by institutional investors. 71.0% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of OneSpan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Plum Acquisition Corp. I and OneSpan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A -9.03% OneSpan 6.60% 18.69% 11.29%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneSpan has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and OneSpan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plum Acquisition Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A OneSpan 0 2 1 0 2.33

OneSpan has a consensus price target of $13.83, indicating a potential downside of 9.23%. Given OneSpan’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OneSpan is more favorable than Plum Acquisition Corp. I.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Plum Acquisition Corp. I and OneSpan’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A OneSpan $247.53 million 2.33 -$29.80 million ($0.18) -84.67

Plum Acquisition Corp. I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OneSpan.

Summary

OneSpan beats Plum Acquisition Corp. I on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

(Get Free Report)

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California. Plum Acquisition Corp. I operates as a subsidiary of Plum Partners, LLC.

About OneSpan

(Get Free Report)

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services. It also provides Mobile Security Suite, a software development kit that protect mobile transactions; Digipass Authenticators, consisting of a wide variety of authentication devices; authentication servers that provides a range of strong authentication utilities and solutions designed to allow organizations to securely authenticate users and transactions; and Digipass FX1 BIO, a physical passkey with fingerprint scan built for the workforce authentication market. In addition, it offers Virtual Room, a purpose-built, high-assurance solution that blends the simplicity of a consumer video collaboration app with high-assurance identity and authentication security; OneSpan Notary, an online notary solution developed for organizations with in-house notaries; and OneSpan Trust Vault, a blockchain-based decentralized digital storage solution that helps organizations meet compliance, regulatory, and chain of custody requirements for critical documents. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.