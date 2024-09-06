HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s previous close.

HQY has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HealthEquity

HealthEquity Trading Down 3.8 %

HealthEquity stock opened at $79.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.70. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 86.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.78 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $630,962.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $2,677,562.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,231,138.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $630,962.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,072.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,031 shares of company stock worth $6,103,625. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth $331,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,377,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,915,000 after buying an additional 43,491 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in HealthEquity by 19.1% during the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 25.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthEquity

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.