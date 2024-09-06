Heather L. Plutino Acquires 3,573 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) CFO Heather L. Plutino purchased 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.27. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 21,316 shares in the company, valued at $298,210.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

Citi Trends stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $122.05 million, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($1.42). Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $176.55 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Citi Trends from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Citi Trends from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Citi Trends

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citi Trends

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 41,964.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter.

About Citi Trends

(Get Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.