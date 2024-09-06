Heather L. Plutino Acquires 3,573 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) CFO Heather L. Plutino purchased 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.27. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 21,316 shares in the company, valued at $298,210.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Citi Trends Stock Performance
Citi Trends stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $122.05 million, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41.
Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($1.42). Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $176.55 million for the quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on Citi Trends
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citi Trends
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 41,964.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter.
About Citi Trends
Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Citi Trends
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.