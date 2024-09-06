HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target Increased to $271.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $235.00 to $271.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s previous close.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on HEICO from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $243.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $248.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HEICO from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.67.

Get HEICO alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HEICO

HEICO Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HEI stock opened at $251.88 on Wednesday. HEICO has a 12 month low of $155.42 and a 12 month high of $259.04. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 79.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.50.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $992.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.34 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HEICO will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total value of $509,929.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,060 shares in the company, valued at $44,305,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter purchased 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.26 per share, for a total transaction of $119,823.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at $436,409.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total value of $509,929.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,305,563.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,571,927. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HEICO

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.