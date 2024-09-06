Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Lowered to $149.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $151.00 to $149.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HES. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hess to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.46.

Hess stock opened at $129.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Hess has a 12-month low of $128.84 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.38.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hess will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

