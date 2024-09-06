Hess (NYSE:HES) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $145.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Hess traded as low as $130.15 and last traded at $130.15, with a volume of 215376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.16.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HES. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,126,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,903,793,000 after buying an additional 294,146 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Hess by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,098,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,194,619,000 after acquiring an additional 340,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 34.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,835,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,291,000 after purchasing an additional 726,631 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Hess by 6.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,451,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $361,691,000 after purchasing an additional 150,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hess by 11.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $265,359,000 after purchasing an additional 181,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

