HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.83

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.83 and traded as high as $6.40. HG shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 296 shares changing hands.
HG Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83.
About HG
HG Holdings, Inc engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Title Insurance Services, Reinsurance, Management Services, and Real Estate. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.
