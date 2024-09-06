High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Trading Down 2.4%

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.00. 280,481 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 531,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded High Tide to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a market cap of $160.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HITI. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of High Tide by 92.3% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in High Tide by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 251,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 51,741 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in High Tide during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in High Tide during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of High Tide in the first quarter worth $32,000. 4.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

