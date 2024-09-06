Holdings Lp Thrc Purchases 6,136 Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Stock

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 6,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $42,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,105,378.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings Lp Thrc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 786,193 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $5,102,392.57.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 31,784 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $212,634.96.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 46,999 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $304,553.52.

On Thursday, August 15th, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 130,000 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $843,700.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 411,383 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,639.49.

ProFrac Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACDC opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:ACDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.64 million. ProFrac had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ACDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ProFrac from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Institutional Trading of ProFrac

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ProFrac by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ProFrac by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ProFrac by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

