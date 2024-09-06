Host Hotels & Resorts Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,019 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 362% compared to the average volume of 653 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Shares of HST stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.60. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HST. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.