Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $888.80

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 888.80 ($11.69) and traded as high as GBX 936.50 ($12.31). Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at GBX 929 ($12.22), with a volume of 471,981 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,042 ($13.70) to GBX 1,090 ($14.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 904.29 ($11.89).
Read Our Latest Report on Howden Joinery Group
Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance
Howden Joinery Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,565.22%.
Howden Joinery Group Company Profile
Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.
