Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 579.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 592,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,993,000 after acquiring an additional 505,306 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $1,934,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

NYSE:HWM opened at $94.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $98.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 15.46%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,077.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

